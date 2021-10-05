Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.