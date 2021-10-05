Steven Alan Denny Sells 2,510 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Alan Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.39.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

