Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 294 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $176.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

