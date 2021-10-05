Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

