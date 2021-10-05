Stokes Family Office LLC Has $215,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

