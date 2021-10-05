Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $251,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after buying an additional 299,922 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

