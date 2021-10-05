Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,621,000 after purchasing an additional 314,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

