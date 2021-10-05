Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 2,022 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.