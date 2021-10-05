STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,730. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.15%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.