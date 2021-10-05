Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.90.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.