Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.