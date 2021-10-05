Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 25,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

