Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,329,934. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

