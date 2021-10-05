Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm has a market cap of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.90.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

