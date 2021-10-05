Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 40,374 Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTFT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTFT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 1,411.98%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

