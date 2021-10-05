Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $297.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

