Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGHL. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Group during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lion Group during the first quarter worth about $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lion Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lion Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Lion Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

