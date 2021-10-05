Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

GLBS stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Globus Maritime Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.60.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

