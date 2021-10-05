Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.