Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 179,310 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,310 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,447,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

