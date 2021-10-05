Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 32,130 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,130 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SESN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

