SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.76 and a 200-day moving average of $312.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

