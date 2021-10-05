SYNC Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $4,988.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00348673 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.18 or 0.00829221 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,712,528 coins and its circulating supply is 119,943,627 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.