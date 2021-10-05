Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE CRM opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,178 shares of company stock valued at $196,806,362 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

