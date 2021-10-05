Tamarack Advisers LP Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Shares of PLXS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

