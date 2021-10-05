Tamarack Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Bioventus comprises about 2.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.84% of Bioventus worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $13,402,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $12,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

BVS remained flat at $$14.12 on Tuesday. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

