Tamarack Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,950,000 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 7.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 8,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

