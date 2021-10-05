Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.14. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

