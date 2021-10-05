TD Securities Raises Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$471.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.50.
About Sangoma Technologies
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.