TD Securities Raises Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$471.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.50.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.