TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. TDK has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
