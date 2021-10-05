TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. TDK has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

