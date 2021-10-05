Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 53.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 27.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

