Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

NYSE:TGP opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

