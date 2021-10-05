Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,348 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $137,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

TFX opened at $374.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

