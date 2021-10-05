Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 3,556 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

