Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.