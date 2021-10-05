Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Lifted to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TGSGY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.45.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

