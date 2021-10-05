Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Lifted to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
TGSGY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.45.
About Tgs Asa
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.