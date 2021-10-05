The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTER shares. Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.96.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 323.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

