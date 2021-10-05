The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$90.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.02.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$77.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.92 and a 1 year high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.