The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

