The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 24,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

