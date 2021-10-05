The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises about 2.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $523,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Truist cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

