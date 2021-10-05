The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

The First of Long Island stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

