The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.15 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day moving average is $371.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

