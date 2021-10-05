The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFN opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

