The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.43. 13,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 405,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,661 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

