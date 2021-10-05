The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $766.26 million, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

