The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.