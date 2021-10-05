The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.46 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

LNTH stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

