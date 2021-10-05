The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,446 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.