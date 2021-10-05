The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,212 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.34. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.03 and a 52 week high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.