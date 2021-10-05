The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue through this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and India and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply. “

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 79,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,692. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.